Tinubu presides over FEC meeting, swears in new Permanent Secretaries 

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.

The meeting witnessed the swearing-in of eight new Permanent Secretaries.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the cabinet are also at the Council Chambers for the meeting.

The new appointees were: Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji, Rimi Nura Abba and Bako Deborah Odoh.

READ ALSO:

Diversion: NCAA begins investigation on United Nigeria flight to Asaba

Recapitalisation: LCCI commends CBN, calls for transparency

Popular Nollywood actor down with kidney disease, diabetes, stroke

Others were: Omachi Raymond Omenka, Ahmed Dunoma Umar, Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

The appointees are expected to be assigned their various portfolios by the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The FEC is the top advisory body to the President, saddled with the responsibilities of formulating policies, advising on governance matters, and overseeing the implementation of government initiatives and policies.

The President is also expected to present to the cabinet members various issues relating to the Memorandum of Understandings and agreement reached at his recent foreign engagements.