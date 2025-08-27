Tinubu pledges tech-driven development, food security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to fast-track Nigeria’s development through technology and food security, aligning with the success models of emerging economies like Brazil.

‎Speaking on Tuesday when he met with a cross section of Nigerians resident in Brazil, President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to transformation through innovation, reform, and inclusive growth.

‎”We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny,” Tinubu declared.

‎

‎The President described his visit to Brazil as a strategic move to deepen bilateral ties and draw inspiration from the impressive development trajectory of the South American country, noting that both nations once shared similar economic starting points.

‎

‎According to the President, “once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t?

‎

‎“We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. We have everything we need. Now, we must act.”

‎

‎Commending the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community, President Tinubu urged them to see themselves as key stakeholders in building a new Nigeria rooted in innovation, culture, and shared responsibility.

‎

‎“You are the pride of our nation. Your diversity, your commitment — it reflects the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all,” he said.

‎He acknowledged the difficulties citizens face due to ongoing economic reforms, insisting that they are essential steps toward long-term stability and prosperity.

‎

‎“Yes, the reforms are tough — like bitter medicine. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” Tinubu explained.

‎

‎Referencing his recent diplomatic shuttles, the President said his government is laying the groundwork for global partnerships that can unlock Nigeria’s potential in manufacturing, technology, and cultural exchange.

‎

‎President Tinubu also voiced support for an upcoming voyage involving Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, inspired by a cultural initiative he began while serving as Lagos State governor.

‎

‎“If Wole Soyinka, at over 90, can still dream and act, then we have no excuse. The dream must be realized. The time is now,” Tinubu affirmed.

‎

‎He appealed passionately for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to foster unity, peace and passion to develop a Nigeria everybody can truly be proud to call home.

‎

‎Earlier, the Chairman of the Brazilian chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora, Chika Emmanuel, commended the president for fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and Brazil, while pledging the diaspora’s active support for national development.

‎

‎He emphasised the diaspora’s role as a development partner, highlighting the rise in Nigerian postgraduate scholars in Brazil.

‎

‎“What we’re saying, sir, is that here through the diaspora, we would like to be a channel to this national development. In that regard, we have started, we actually been doing that for quite some time now in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, and of course, looking for direct investment back home.

‎

‎ “To be able to do that, I’ve also recognized, Your Excellency, sir, that human resources in terms of education is what we strongly need to be able to prepare the younger ones for tomorrow so that they can return home and participate.

‎

‎”What I have done, Your Excellency, is that in the past one year and a half since after my election, we had three PhD students at that time. And right now, in one year and a half, we have 296 here in Brazil. And all on scholarships, sir.”

In response to questions from Nigerians living in Brazil about opening consulates in São Paulo and other cities, President Tinubu urged patience, explaining that the government is meticulously managing limited resources to keep foreign missions running efficiently.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas described the meeting between President Tinubu and the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil as a moment of great historical significance, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s engagement with its global community.

‎

‎He acknowledged the deep-rooted historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil ties forged through centuries of migration and cultural exchange, while stressing the need to rekindling those bonds.

‎

‎The Speaker lauded also President Tinubu’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, noting that recent diplomatic and cultural initiatives have laid the groundwork for future collaborations between the two nations.

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State who spoke on behalf of governors on President Tinubu’s delegation praised the economic policies of the Tinubu administration as transformational.

‎

‎“In the past, it was almost impossible to convince any investor to come to Nigeria, but just last year, Mr. President cleared a $7 billion forex backlog, a major intervention.”

‎

‎According to the governor, Nigeria now offers an environment where investors can bring in capital and repatriate profits without facing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles or foreign exchange crises.

‎

He credited the elimination of multiple exchange rates and improved transparency in the financial system as key factors encouraging investor confidence.

‎

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, urged Nigerians residing in São Paulo and surrounding areas to continue utilizing the existing liaison office until necessary upgrades are implemented.

‎

‎The meeting anchored by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri was also attended by top government officials including Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, as well as Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Post Views: 17