Tinubu pledges full recovery of all stolen public assets, funds

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will ensure that every stolen asset from the country is recovered .

The president stated this on Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open a Summit on Asset Recovery.

He was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Nadungu Gagare.

According to him, asset recovery is a vital tool in our anti-corruption strategy as it is not merely a legal exercise but a moral obligation.

Tinubu said, “Recovering stolen public funds and channeling them towards developmental needs represents both justice and restitution.

“It is about restoring the people’s trust and ensuring that every kobo of our national wealth works for the common good.

“Asset recovery sends a clear and unwavering message that there will be no safe haven for corruption in Nigeria and it served as a deterrent, a symbol of accountability and a practical tool to rebuild national confidence in public institutions.”

The President further disclosed that his administration had prioritised the use of recovered assets in financing critical infrastructure such as the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge and the Abuja-Kano Expressway.

He said that even though the challenge was significant, so too was his administration’s resolve to ensure that the goal was achieved.

“We must act decisively, with courage and unity of purpose to tackle corruption effectively and deprive criminals of the proceeds of their crime.

“In this way, we can ensure that the nation’s wealth is used for the benefit of the people.

“I would like to reassure you that my administration is committed to aggressively pursuing the recovery of stolen assets, ensuring that every looted fund is returned to the Nigerian people.

“Our government will take deliberate steps to strengthen anti-corruption institutions and policies in the fight against corruption.

“We will also enforce transparency and accountability and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions and ensure that justice is served no matter whose ox is gored,” Tinubu said.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi said that asset recovery was a fundamental pillar to the fight against corruption, economic crimes, and illicit financial flows.

According to him, it serves as a deterrent and also deprives criminals of the benefit of their criminal act.

“The government has remained resolute in its pursuit of transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, recognising that the effective recovery and management of assets are crucial to restoring public trust and fostering sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The minister said that in the past couple of years, Nigeria had made remarkable strides in asset recovery, both domestically and internationally.

“In 2024 alone, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is reported to have reclaimed over N248 billion, 105 million dollars, and 753 duplexes in its asset recovery efforts.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is also reported to have recovered N29, 685 billion in cash and 966,900 dollars in assets.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has equally intensified its efforts in seizing assets linked to drug-related crimes, ensuring that illicit proceeds do not fuel further criminal activities.

“Nigeria has successfully repatriated significant funds from abroad, reinforcing our commitment to financial accountability.

“With regards to international recovery and repatriation of assets which is within the purview of the Federal Ministry of Justice, it is pertinent to state that from 2017 to date, the ministry, working in collaboration with its counterparts and international partners (the US, UK, Bailiwick of Jersey, Ireland, Switzerland), was able to facilitate the execution of various agreements.

“This led to the payment of fines, recovery and repatriation of assets in the sum of $763,734,000 dollars, and 6,472,610 pounds .

“Of these sums, a total of 102.88 million dollars and 2, 062,000 pounds (Galactica Assets 52.88 million dollars, Glencore Fined 50 million dollars, Useni/Miner 2,062,000 pounds) was recovered from 2024 to date,” he disclosed.

Fagbemi added that discussions and negotiations were still ongoing and pending with regards to some other assets located offshore, with a view to finalising their forfeiture and/or repatriation to Nigeria.

The representatives of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, the British High Commissioner, as well as the Chairmen of EFCC, NDLEA and NFIU among others also attended the summit

