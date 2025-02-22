Tinubu pays tribute to late Oba Basibo, Alaperu of Iperu

President Bola Tinubu has conveyed his condolences to the people of Remoland and the Ogun State Government on the death of Oba Adeleke Basibo, the Alaperu of Iperu, paying tribute to him.

Tinubu spoke in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“Throughout his 22-year reign, Oba Idowu Basibo embodied the virtues of peace, tolerance, and prosperity, bringing dignity and grace to the throne of Akesan-Odoru,” the President said in the statement by Onanuga.

Tinubu said the traditional ruler was a nurturing father figure to many, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

The President commended the late Oba as a beloved community leader who championed governance that served the people’s needs.

He recalled Basibo’s enduring legacy of respect and wisdom, noting his impact on individuals and his age group, Egbe Bobakeye.

“His candid and invaluable advice to leaders will be fondly remembered and cherished,” said Tinubu.

He expressed confidence that Basibo’s legacy would continue to inspire and influence future generations.

He offered prayers for the late Oba’s soul to find eternal peace.

