Tinubu pays tribute to late Nigerian Ambassador to France 

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

His message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday.

The President extended his deepest condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government and people of Kwara State.

The President recognizes Ambassador Laro’s “tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office.

“Having devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, spanning from 1983 to 2018, President Tinubu remembers Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

“The President affirms that the appointment of the Fellow of the National Defence College as an Ambassador in July 2020 to represent Nigeria in France was in recognition of his widely respected expertise and dedication.

“Our nation has lost an exemplary diplomat. I will always hold cherished memories of my interactions with him during my attendance at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France this June. His unwavering dedication and strong sense of duty left an indelible mark. May his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous world,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God will continue to console Ambassador Laro’s family, friends, and colleagues while granting eternal rest to the departed soul.