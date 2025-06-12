Tinubu pays tribute to Buhari for adopting June 12 as Democracy Day

President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to former president Muhammadu Buhari, for making June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day and officially acknowledging Chief MKO Abiola as duly elected president of Nigeria after the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Tinubu paid tribute to Buhari in his address on Thursday at the Joint Session of the National Assembly in commemoration of Nigeria’s 2025 democracy day.

The President also paid tribute to other heroes of democracy saying: “Whilst Abiola was the June 12’s central figure, Nigerians must not forget the long list of those who equally deserved to be called heroes of Nigerian democracy.

“We must celebrate the courage of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression.

“We also remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, tortured and beaten by the military regime.”

Tinubu also honoured late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Commodore Dan Suleiman, Chief Abraham Adesanya, Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Balarabe Musa, Ganiyu Dawodu, Bagauda Kaltho, and Commodore Ndubuisi Kanu.

“I mention these names not to exclude or degrade the profound contributions of anyone else but to illustrate, through these few heroes, the universality of our pursuit of democracy.

“The struggle was never the province of any one group or section of the country, it was pan-Nigerian in its conception and will be even more as we strive to perfect it,” the President stated.

