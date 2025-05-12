Tinubu, others pledge commitment to judicial reforms at Ariwoola’s book launch

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his administration is committed to rule of law and the independence of the country’s judiciary.

The President, at a book launch in Abuja, in honour of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, said legislative efforts are being made to support structural reforms and expedite access to justice for all Nigerians.

The book, co-authored by Dr Charles Mekwunye (SAN) and the Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Nigerian Weekly Law Reports, Ayo Olanrewaju, provides a comprehensive exploration of Justice Ariwoola’s years of service in Nigeria’s appellate courts and highlights his significant contributions to the development of the nation’s jurisprudence.

Representing the President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN, applauded the Chief Justice’s unwavering dedication to nation buiding stating that Justice Ariwoola (rted.) viewed his role not just as an appointment but as a call to national service.

He noted that many of the jurist’s judgments continue to resonate across the legal landscape, particularly in high-profile constitutional and contract disputes. Fagbemi then highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to judicial independence.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion, former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, reflected on the importance of leadership, accountability, and preserving a lasting legacy.

He emphasised that the book documents Justice Ariwoola’s legal contributions and serves as an essential symbol of institutional memory, offering insight into decisions that have shaped Nigeria’s constitutional, electoral, and administrative law.

The book, reviewed by Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye SAN, was praised for its richness and depth. “One can say with the benefit of hindsight and the supporting evidence and testimony contained in this book that within this sobering reflection,” he stated.

Speaking during the launch, the Co-author, Mekwunye, explained that the book critically examines Justice Ariwoola’s judgments, shedding light on his judicial philosophy and impact, this shedding lights on who Justice Ariwoola is through his judicial activities.

He emphasized that Justice Ariwoola, known for his adherence to legal precedent, never delivered a dissenting judgment throughout his career yet advanced legal principles through his consensus opinions.

Adding his voice to the call for reform, Dr. Mekuenye stressed the urgent need for the Federal Government to address the plight of detainees languishing in correctional facilities for years without trial.

He decried the disturbing reality of individuals remaining incarcerated for up to nine years without being formally charged or granted bail, describing it as a breach of fundamental human rights and a stain on the justice system.

The senior lawyer emphasised that true judicial reform must include timely and equitable access to justice for all, especially the most vulnerable.

“The government must look into the unjust and prolonged detention of prisoners who have not been brought before a court for a fair hearing,” he said.“

The former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his belief in the judiciary’s sanctity as the common man’s last hope.

In his brief remarks, he underscored the critical role of judicial officers in upholding the rule of law. He reminded young legal practitioners to remain steadfast in integrity, discipline, and service.

He said that justice should not only be done but must be seen to be done in every courtroom across the nation.

