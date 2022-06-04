Subscribe
Tinubu, Osinbajo, others arrive Villa for meeting with Buhari

The presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections have started arriving the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had summoned the meeting with the aspirants for 9pm on Saturday after his return from Accra, Ghana.

Buhari was earlier in the day in Ghana for an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Head of Government.

Some of those that had arrived as at press time were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

