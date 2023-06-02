Tinubu only president bold enough to remove subsidy — Gbenga Daniel

The Senator-elect, Ogun East Senatorial District, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has described President Bola Tinubu as the only president “bold enough” to remove subsidy on petrol.

The former two-term Governor of Ogun State made the statement this during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday.

Daniel said: “The thing I want our people to appreciate is that everybody has come to appreciate that the subsidy was not sustainable.

“But nobody was bold enough, not even the outgone president.

“He just said it would go after he had left.

“And somebody has come and said, let us stop deceiving ourselves.

“Another thing I have noticed, but which many people have not spoken about, is that the biggest problem with the subsidy is that we are not just subsidising Nigerians, but West Africa.

“And I do not see how that is sustainable anyway.

“If there is no way of ensuring it stays within the shores of Nigeria, then, which is also part of the problem of smuggling, then clearly we cannot continue to subsidise the entire West African sub-region.

“We do not have such capacity.”

President Tinubu had during his inaugural speech on May 29 declared that the era of petrol subsidy was gone.