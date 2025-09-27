Tinubu on working visit to Lagos, heads to Imo after

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday on a working visit to the former seat of government, heading to Imo State after that.

Tinubu moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While in Lagos, the President would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials.

He will visit Imo State on Tuesday to commission projects done by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

As part of the Independence anniversary, the President will also commission the remodeled National Theatre, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.