Tinubu on track to becoming worse than Buhari — Lukman

The immediate-past National Vice Chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has lamented the growing deterioration of governance in the country, noting that each successive administration has become progressively worse than its predecessor.

Lukman pointed out that while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was worse than that of President Goodluck Jonathan, it is saddening that the President Bola Tinubu administration is on track to becoming worse than that of Buhari.

This was as he lamented that in spite of this, there is no structured engagements regarding 2027 among leading opposition leaders like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Lukman said: “It is not enough to complain that President Tinubu is bad without corresponding initiative to ensure that 2027 results in the defeat of APC at all levels.

“If APC is defeated in 2027, what is the guarantee that the new government to emerge post President Tinubu will not be worse?

“As Nigerians, we are witnesses of how governments at all levels progressively become worse.

“With all the confidence many of us had in former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguably his performance failed to meet public expectations, perhaps worse than former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Certainly, President Tinubu is on track of becoming worse than former President Buhari.”

According to Lukman, it has become necessary to draw the attention of opposition political leaders in the country that their current carefree or unserious disposition could produce the disastrous outcome whereby Nigerians may be unable to change the government of President Tinubu in 2027.

The former APC chieftain said though it is a shared concern among these leaders that the situation in the country has deteriorated and is still further deteriorating, there is hardly any definitive engagement with the clear objective of mobilising Nigerians to effect a change in 2027.

He said: “Acknowledging that there are isolated ongoing discussions about what needs to be done in 2027, it is very worrisome that those discussions are yet to graduate to structured political engagements on the platforms of any of the existing opposition political parties.

“Unfortunately, if anything, it is almost a case that all the existing registered political parties are decidedly in support of President Tinubu and to that extent therefore working covertly for his second term victory in 2027.

“So far, arguably, none of the parties, which ordinarily should be leading the opposition to President Tinubu’s government, is making any effort to recruit and unite opposition political leaders in the country.

“Instead, all the leading opposition political parties are embroiled in some embarrassing internal crisis, which has pitched leaders of the parties against each other.

“It is quite appalling, for instance, that PDP leaders are antagonistic to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi is in the midst of a helpless survival leadership battle in LP and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is oversighting a directionless NNPP whose roof is being torn apart by none other than its own so-called leaders.

“And all the other parties, including SDP and PRP have adopted a monarchical behaviour, sitting in their comfort zones waiting for disgruntled and aggrieved opposition political leaders to come to them for some ‘royal’ covers.

“Perhaps, it could also be a case of waiting to harvest good political businesses through dealmaking in 2027, which is the standard political practice in Nigeria since the commencement of the current Fourth Republic.

“All these have contributed to embolden President Tinubu and his APC.

“Insensitive and reckless decisions, which further worsen citizens’ conditions of living, are being taken on a daily basis.

“On a scale never imagined in the country, Nigerians across all divides are living in agony on account of harsh living realities created by avoidable circumstances due to reckless policy decisions of the government.

“And with hardly any sense of humility or remorse, President Tinubu and people in government audaciously continue to ask Nigerians to be patient while the government continues to indulge in some illogical luxurious public expenditure without recourse to due processes.

“Yet, all that opposition leaders could do is to issue individual press statements. This is quite unacceptable.”

Post Views: 0