Tinubu obtained Bachelor’s degree from us in 1979 — Chicago State University

The Chicago State University has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the institution and graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration.

This was contained in a statement by the university, which was published by CBS News, owned by CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The statement by the school followed a suit filed in the United States of America by a former Vice President of Nigeria and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Vice President is challenging the declaration of Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Abubakar, in the suit in the US, is seeking to confirm if Tinubu attended the Chicago State University.

In its response, published by CBS News, the university said: “As an educational institution, we are sometimes asked to provide information related to student records.

“Federal law known as FERPA (the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) protects the privacy of student records and limits what an institution can release.

“In August 2023, a request was made in U.S. federal court for the university to provide information related to educational records concerning Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and a former CSU student.

“The university has confirmed Tinubu attended CSU and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. Federal law, however, prevents us from providing any further information without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

“CSU is confident in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate.

Also Read:

“The university is not a party to the Nigerian legal proceedings that spurred this request, and a U.S. federal judge will determine whether the university will provide further requested information.

“Our response to the request for Tinubu’s academic records has been entirely consistent with our practices, policies and federal law. We would respond in exactly the same manner for any request for any student information by a third party.”