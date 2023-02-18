Tinubu/Obi/Abubakar: What about babies?,Emmanuel Onwubiko

Nigerians are about marching out to elect a new President to take over

from one of the world’s most incompetent Presidents of all recorded history-Muhammadu Buhari whose horror-filled two terms of four years each will elapse in May this year.



The electioneering campaigns are almost over with less than a week to

February 25th when the ballots will be cast by over 80 million

registered voters, including millions of infant voters in the North and

elsewhere captured in the national register of voters prepared by the

Yakubu Mahmood led Independent National Electoral Commission that has so far refused to clean up the voters register to remove the underage voters.



But one thing agitating the minds of some of us in the human rights

sector is the apparent neglect of the main candidates seeking to be

elected as the next President, to elaborately state out what plans of

actions they have in place for the wellbeing of children and infants who

are for now the most disadvantaged members of the contemporary Nigerian society that has not effectively implemented the Child Rights law that was passed about 20 years ago during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.



Children suffer all kinds of marginalisation and deprivation including the violations of their human rights such as the respect for the dignity of their persons in such a way that they are exposed to sexual predators in the families and in the larger society, especially in their schools and even places of worship. Many Islamic teachers and so-called Pastors have been arrested for sexually exploiting children in their care.

Sexual violations of kids do also occur and concealed within families

because the majority of adult males that are sexual predators of kids are

related biologically to the Parents of such victims.



A typical example is the information that an Ikeja Sexual Offences and

Domestic and Violence Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a

51-year-old pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, to life imprisonment for defiling and

impregnating two teenage sisters.



Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the sentence after finding Anyanwu guilty of the offence.



Anyanwu was arraigned on April 17, 2022, on two counts of defilement by

the Lagos State Government.



The offence was said to have been committed between 2019 and August 2020 at Arowojobe Street, in the Oshodi area of the state.



According to the prosecution, the offence is punishable under Section

137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.



The defendant pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned, trial commenced and ended on October 11, 2022.



The prosecution called six witnesses, while the defendant testified as

his sole witness.



When the matter came up on Tuesday for judgment, Olushola Shoneye announced his appearance for the state, but the defence was not

represented.



During the trial, the first prosecution witness testified that though

she is now 15-year-old, she was 13 years old at the time the incident

happened.



She testified that the defendant was known to her as the pastor of their

church and that he had been having sex with her and warned her not to

tell anyone.



The victim stated that the defendant said she would not get pregnant,

but she eventually got pregnant and had a child for the defendant.



The second prosecution witness, the older sister to PW1, now

19 years old, but was 17 at the time of the incident, corroborated the first witness’ testimony that the defendant was their pastor.



She narrated how the defendant had sexual intercourse with her with the

consent of her parents, that he would take her abroad for greener

pastures and she started visiting him.



A guardian and counsellor with Lagos State, Memunat Dawudu, who

corroborated the evidence of the victims, testified that she got to

know about the matter on August 3, 2020, from the Oshodi Primary Health Centre.



The father of the victims, in his testimony, stated that he knew the

defendant as he was a church member, and also his friend that he was responsible for his two daughters’ pregnancies.



He said he was aware that the defendant was having sex with his

daughters.



The mother of the victims, in her evidence, stated that she was shocked when she found out that her two daughters were impregnated by the same man.



Anyanwu, who testified in his defence, said it was the father of the

victims who gave him the second prosecution witness, as a wife and they were having conjugal relations.



While delivering judgment, the judge held that the prosecution was able

to discharge the burden of proof placed on it, on the charge of

defilement.



Justice Sholadoye held that the three ingredients of defilement were

that the child was underage, the defendant had sexual intercourse with the victim and the consent of the child was not sought.



She said, “I am convinced of the evidence that the defendant is

guilty as charged for the offence of defilement.



“The police shied away from their responsibility by not charging the

father of the victims along with the defendant.



“The parents of these victims are highly irresponsible and reckless in

their parenting. The negligence of their children has contributed to

them now being grandparents of two additional mouths to feed. They

should have been sanctioned and brought to justice.



“The parents of these two victims, who are biological sisters, acted

irresponsibly by allowing their so-called pastor friend to deceive them

that he will help them take their children abroad when the defendant

cannot even help himself.



“Nduka Anyanwu, you are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment, in

respect of count one and count two.



“The sentence is to run concurrently, his name should be registered in

the Lagos State offenders’ register.”



This case is not isolated because there are a thousand and one

such cases of sexual molestation of school pupils and children happening

almost all the time in Nigeria. In most states, the Justice administration

is mired in bottlenecks and corruption.



In Lagos few days back, a father of an 8 year old pupil that was raped

by the school driver was killed in a scuffle with the sexual predator

and till now it is unclear if the Lagos State Government has arrested

this rapist.



In Nigeria, aside the Child Rights law that was passed to be domesticated by other states through their legislative Chambers which

makes it weak and ineffective, there is no central criminal law provisions to protect and safeguard the Nigerian children as is present in the United Kingdom where they have a law known as “Infant Life (Preservation) Act 1929” with Changes over time for: Section 1.



Information from the British government says that on changes to

legislation that there are currently no known outstanding effects for

the Infant Life (Preservation) Act 1929, Section 1.



On what punishment that there is for child destruction, the law stated

thus:”(1)Subject as hereinafter in this subsection provided, any person

who, with intent to destroy the life of a child capable of being born

alive, by any wilful act causes a child to die before it has an existence independent of its mother, shall be guilty of felony, to wit, of child destruction, and shall be liable on conviction thereof on indictment to penal servitude for life:



Provided that no person shall be found guilty of an offence under this

section unless it is proved that the act which caused the death of the

child was not done in good faith for the purpose only of preserving the

life of the mother.”



Specifically, a clarification on the law offers the following guide thus: “(2)For the purposes of this Act, evidence that a woman had at any

material time been pregnant for a period of twenty-eight weeks or more

shall be primâ facie proof that she was at that time pregnant of a

child capable of being born alive.” This law is so strict that it says

that “Reference to penal servitude for life to be construed as reference

to imprisonment for life or any shorter term: Criminal Justice Act 1948

(c. 58), s. 1(1).”



So why are the leading Presidential contenders such as Peter Obi, Atiku

Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kwankwaso and a few other serious contenders not saying or presenting their clearly defined programme and blueprints on protection of the Nigerian Children from all societal harms such as the threats posed to their lives by rapists and sexual predators?



According to a widely publicised data from unicef.org [1], Nigeria is a `country of the young with almost half the entire 180 million strong population, 46 per cent, currently under the age of 15.



Importantly, the current total for children under the age of 5 the

statisticians insist, stands at nearly 31 million while each year at least 7 million babies are born. From 2019 till Yesterday, 17,000 babies

were born by women and girls displaced by the boko haram terrorists attacks in the North East of Nigeria.



While a little over one in three of Nigeria’s whole population lives

below the poverty line, among children this proportion surges to 75 per cent, so argues the UN.



The UN say too that when considering the low levels of birth

registration, in some areas up to 62 per cent, known data about child

health issues are likely to underestimate the true scale.



UN says a 2016 national campaign linked to healthcare services resulted

in the registration of about seven million children, but large

population growth is impacting progress.



Nigeria’s 40 million women of childbearing age (between 15 and 49

years of age) it submitted, suffer a disproportionately high level of

health issues surrounding birth.



While the country represents 2.4 per cent of the world’s population,

it currently contributes 10 per cent of global deaths for pregnant mothers.



Latest figures show a maternal mortality rate of 576 per 100,000 live

births, the fourth highest on Earth.



Each year approximately 262,000 babies die at birth, the world’s

second highest national total. Infant mortality currently stands at 69

per 1,000 live births while for under-fives it rises to 128 per 1,000

live births. This writer had argued that under no circumstances should

women bringing forth young lives be put in the way of mortal danger.

Therefore, a clearer implantable national policy on babies in Nigeria

must be introduced as an enforceable legal framework. This is the import of this piece.



The aforementioned statistics by the UNICEF on the stark existential

issues affecting babies no doubt represent the hard core data that

necessitated this reflection alongside the unmitigated hardships that

faced millions of families as a result of the impact of the COVID-19

pandemic.



Why are these candidates not paying attention to issues of child welfare? What are their solutions to all forms of exploitation of the children? What are their solutions to baby factories and what do they have to implement reforms of the laws relating to the practice of abandoning children by their parents in such places like Akwa Ibom in the guise that they are witches?



What are their individual blueprints on the mandates of agencies that

protect the rights of children that currently are weak such as the

National Human Rights Commission, NAPTIP, the Nigeria Police amongst

others?



What are their individual baby’s blueprint for the Nigerian Children?



What about early marriages and the disturbing case of street children

all across Nigeria including the ten million out of school children?



What are their individual programmes on pregnant women dying from pregnancy related avoidable afflictions? What are their solutions to the abandonment of babies by girls who due to a number of factors think the best thing is for them to throw their babies away? Do they have plans for single mothers who are not financially buoyant to care for their children?



What are their individual positions on ABORTION and the urgency of the

moment to safeguard the lives of the unborn?



*Onwubiko is head of the HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF

NIGERIA and a federal commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria.