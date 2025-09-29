Tinubu, Obasanjo, Kukah for ex-CDS’s book launch on Friday

Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd.), will on Friday October 3, 2025 present his new book on the Boko Haram insurgency to the public in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, have been invited to the unveiling ceremony of the book.

It is titled: “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum.”

According to reviewers, the book is “destined to change the Boko Haram narrative.”

The Chairman of the Book Launch Organising Committee, Jonah Ejenavi, in a statement, said the book, which is a compelling revelation of the complex dynamics of Boko Haram terrorist organisation, will be unveiled at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Ejenavi said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been invited to the book presentation as Special Guest of Honour, while former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is chairman of the occasion.

“Most Rev (Dr) Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, will serve as book reviewer.”

He added that the Boko Haram’s emergence in 2002 ushered in an unprecedented era of bloodbath, destruction of property and devastation of economies, not just in Nigeria, but also across the West African belt, with far-reaching regional, continental and global consequences.

“In Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, Gen. Irabor dissects the Boko Haram conundrum, while proposing solutions to a challenge that threatens the future of Nigeria and other West African states.

“The bird’s-eye view of Gen Irabor, who led Nigerian forces against one of the biggest threats to his country, offers a deeper understanding of Boko Haram and the insurgency challenge.

“The 330-page book has 14 chapters divided into three parts. The parts explore Nigeria’s historical past while unravelling the roots of the country’s security challenges; the conundrum caused by Boko Haram, and the paradigm shift required to establish peace in the Nigerian society despite the threat of insurgency,” Ejenavi said.