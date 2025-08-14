Tinubu nominates Louis Odion, another as FCCPC Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Louis Odion as Executive Commissioner in charge of Operations and Ummasalma Isiyaku Rabiu as Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The Presidency said on Wednesday that the nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate in accordance with the provisions of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

Odion, from Edo State, is a veteran journalist and former Senior Technical Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Media.

Before that, he was Commissioner for Information in Edo State.

Odion holds two Master’s degrees, one in Modern War Studies from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, and the other in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Ummasalma, 35, from Kano State, founded the Usir Foundation, a non-profit organisation that empowers underprivileged individuals and communities through education, skills development, and humanitarian initiatives.

Also Read:

She has a degree in Business Administration.

A committed grassroots politician, Rabiu has built a reputation for connecting with her community, championing inclusive governance, and promoting youth and women’s political participation.

Post Views: 2