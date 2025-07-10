Tinubu never stopped five-year non-immigrant visa for US citizens – Presidency

The Presidency on Thursday faulted the United States government over its claim that Nigeria failed to reciprocate its five-year, multiple-entry visa policy.

It also dismissed reports claiming that President Bola Tinubu cancelled the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas for United States citizens, describing such claims as “misinformation and fake news.”

“We want to reiterate that the US government’s claim of reciprocity as the reason for its current visa policy towards Nigeria does not accurately reflect the actual situation,” it said in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement is titled ‘President Tinubu Never Stopped The 5-year Non-immigrant Visa For US Citizens.’

The Presidency clarified that Nigeria continues to grant five-year non-immigrant visas to US citizens under existing bilateral agreements and reciprocal arrangements.

It also accused online sources of misrepresenting the current visa regime.

“Contrary to misinformation and fake news circulating online, President Bola Tinubu has never stopped issuing 5-year multiple-entry visas for US citizens, in accordance with the principle of subsisting bilateral agreements and reciprocity,” the statement read.

This follows recent adjustments by the United States to its non-immigrant visa policy for Nigerians.

In early July 2025, the US government revised its visa policy for Nigerian citizens, reducing most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visa categories—such as B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F (student), and J (exchange)—to single-entry, three-month validity.

This marked a sharp departure from the previous two- to five-year multiple-entry visas that Nigerians were eligible to receive.

The changes took immediate effect, although existing visas issued before July 8 remain valid until their original expiration.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja explained the decision as part of its global visa reciprocity policy, which aims to ensure that visa treatment of U.S. citizens is mirrored by the host countries.

According to the embassy, Nigeria does not currently offer U.S. citizens visa terms equal to those previously granted to Nigerians, prompting the adjustment.

The U.S. stressed that reciprocity, not retaliation, was the basis for the change.

However, the Presidency said the notion that the Tinubu administration halted the policy is incorrect.

“Immediately after assuming office, President Tinubu’s administration issued a service-wide directive that Nigeria implement all bilateral agreements with other nations and adhere to the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic relations,” the statement stated.

The presidency also addressed recent confusion surrounding Nigeria’s introduction of a 90-day e-visa, clarifying that the shorter visa validity applies only to the newly introduced digital visa-on-arrival system, and not to standard visa categories.

“The 90-day single-entry visa validity period only applies to the newly introduced e-visas, a short-term visa category for tourists and business people who may not wish to undergo the standard visa application process and wait.

“The e-visa replaces the now obsolete visa-on-arrival, which was inefficient and often used as a means of extortion,” the presidency explained.

It argued that the e-visa, which is delivered online within 48 hours, aligns with Tinubu’s broader push to boost trade, tourism, and ease of doing business in Nigeria.

However, it noted that the US has yet to reciprocate Nigeria’s e-visa policy.

“Although Nigeria has an e-visa policy for citizens of the US and several other countries, the US has not reciprocated this gesture for Nigerians,” it said.

The Presidency affirmed that Nigeria remains committed to resolving the issue through diplomacy.

It said, “In the spirit of cooperation, mutual understanding, and partnership that have characterised the relationship between Nigeria and the United States over the decades, the Tinubu-led administration will continue to dialogue and engage with US authorities to resolve any issues that have led to the recent developments.”

