Tinubu never asked me to lie, arrest or harass journalists – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu never asked him to lie, arrest or harass any journalist because of criticism and reportage.

Idris stated this while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Guild of Editors led by its Deputy President, Sebastian Abu, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

According to the Minister at the meeting in Abuja, in spite of negative criticism and alleged defamation of character by some journalists and members of the public, the President had never given him a marching order to arrest or harass anyone.

He said: “There are times when the media instigate tension, but Tinubu never urged me to alter the narrative, lie, arrest or harass the perpetrators.

“This is because the President is a true democrat who respects the rule of law.

“Also, the Federal Government believes that it cannot operate without the media, which is the fourth estate of the realm.

Also Read:

“We used to have some individuals who would want to go overboard, but I have always engaged the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NGE, Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria and others on issues that are brought to my attention.

“I have always said that when we do good praise us, and when we are not doing well or going overboard, tell us constructively so that we can improve.”

Idris said that the Tinubu administration is media friendly and will continue to be, and therefore the media should not use isolated incidents to conclude that the government wants to gag the press.

The Minister noted that Tinubu’s commitment to press freedom led to the establishment of the Media Literacy Centre (MIL) at the National Open Unity in Abuja by UNESCO.

According to him, the country has passed the hurdles and is now at the final ratification stage of Nigeria getting the host.

He said: “This is a great achievement, because when established, the MIL Centre will bring stakeholders from across the globe to Nigeria.

“This will enhance media literacy in our country and checkmate the spread of fake news and issues of misinformation and disinformation in the country and the world at large.”

Post Views: 10