Tinubu needs to be cautious of Kano politics, says Buba Galadima

An elder statesman and Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has urged President Bola Tinubu to be mindful of Kano State politics.

Galadima stated this in an interview with Arise Television on Monday.

He said, “The federal government and President Bola Tinubu need to be cautious with Kano politics. It will destroy his presidency.”

Galadima berated federal support for one group over another in Kano’s politics, saying that chieftaincy titles should not be influenced by federal authorities.

The NNPP chieftain emphasised the resilience and determination of Kano’s people.

He further expressed a sense of hopelessness about seeing the Nigeria he envisioned for future generations, attributing his political shifts to principles rather than personal gain.

Also Read:

While speaking on the past elections, Galadima recounted how the NNPP defeated its opponents despite manipulations and forceful tactics used against them.

He said in 2011 and again in 2023, the NNPP overcame these challenges to emerge victorious.

Galadima criticised the judiciary’s handling of electoral disputes, highlighting instances of alleged bias and manipulation.

He said the governor of Kano should assert his authority, even against police advice, to maintain his credibility.

He affirmed that despite police opposition, the Emir participated in the festivities, demonstrating local determination.

Galadima called for the preservation of democracy, despite its imperfections, and warned against the creation of state police, which he believes would lead to the country’s disintegration.

He criticised the current legislative body, accusing it of being composed of businessmen rather than true legislators.

The elder statesman expressed dismay over the pressing issue of self-inflicted political turmoil in Nigeria, saying Nigerians are the architects of the political problems troubling the country.

Speaking on the disposition of the electorate, Galadima said, “If some of us could actually collect a piece of indomie worth 200 naira to vote so they could get what they bargained for, I’m disappointed.”

He expressed disappointment with both leaders and the masses, noting that even those who initially seem principled often change when given power.

“A typical example is the former President, Buhari, I could have bet my life for him on certain issues,” he stated.