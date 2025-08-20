Tinubu names new NTA Director General

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointed of Rotimi Pedro as the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority.

The presidency announced the appointment in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Pedro, a Lagos indigene, has over 20 years of experience in broadcasting, sports rights, and media consulting, including leadership stints at Bloomberg Television Africa.

Tinubu also appointed Karimah Bello, who hails from Katsina and represents the north-west, as the executive director of marketing.

The president appointed Stella Din from Plateau state as executive director of news, and Sophia Mohammed from Adamawa state as managing director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

According to the presidency, the appointments take immediate effect.

The president added that the appointments reaffirm Tinubu’s “commitment to strengthening national broadcasting as a platform for unity, cohesion, and soft diplomacy”.

