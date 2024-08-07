Tinubu names new DG for NAPTIP, appoints six others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of seven Nigerians to head strategic agencies and programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, the appointments are to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes,

Dr. Badamasi Lawal was named the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency.

Lawal holds a doctorate degree in education and he previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State.

Funmilola Olotu emerged the Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office.

According to Ngelale, Olotu holds a master’s degree in business administration and she is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries.

Aishat Alubankudi is the Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups.

Alubankudi holds a bachelor’s degree in community development and has experience as a risk assessor and financial manager.

For Princess Aderemi Adebowale, she has been appointed by President Tinubu as the Programme Manager of Home Grown School Feeding.

Adebowale holds a doctorate degree and is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement and previously served as a local government chairperson.

Abdullahi Alhassan Imam, the statement by Ngelale said, is the new Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office.

Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and has served as chief accountant, Northern Dairies Limited and as a bank manager.

Ayuba Gufwan was named as the Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities.

Gufwan holds an LLB and is the executive director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Lami Binta Adamu Bello is the new Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Bello holds a master’s degree in public administration and has served as the Secretary-General of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President expects the new heads of these critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programmes.”

