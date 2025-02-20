Tinubu names Chair, Members of National Assembly Service Commission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Dr. Saviour Enyiekere’s appointment as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission for a five-year renewable term and also named members of the body.

The appointments were announced by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

According to Onanuga, until his appointment, Enyiekere, an environmental specialist, was the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of two commission members from each of the six geopolitical zones.

They are:

NORTH WEST:

(a) Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi

(b) Hon. Yusuf A. Yusuf Tabuka

NORTH EAST

(c) Aminu Ibrahim Malle

(d) Alhaji Lawan Maina Mahmud

NORTH CENTRAL

(e) Mark Hanmation Tersoo

(f) Salihu Umar Agboola Balogun

SOUTH WEST

(g) Hon. Taiwo Olukemi Oluga

(h) Hon. Afeez Ipeza-Balogun

SOUTH EAST

(i) Hon. Dr. Nnanna Uzor Kalu

G) Festus Ifesinachi Odii

SOUTH SOUTH

(k) Patrick A. Giwa

(l) Mrs. Mary Ekpenyong.

Onanuga said: “Like the chairperson, members of the Commission shall hold office for a renewable term of five years.”

