Tinubu mourns victims of auto-crash in Niger

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the people and government of Niger State over a ghastly auto-crash, which led to the loss of many lives in Magama Local Government Area of the State.

Tinubu condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The President described the incident as a harrowing tragedy and directed the agency responsible for emergency response to immediately move in and ensure that those injured in the tragic accident get the necessary treatment at the highest quality and with alacrity.

Also Read:

President Tinubu implored citizens to be vigilant and safety conscious as they travel during this festive season, and always.