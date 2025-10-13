Tinubu mourns Uma Ukpai, describes him as anointed crusader of faith

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the death of Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as an anointed crusader of the faith filled with fire and ice for the gospel.

President Tinubu in a tribute to the late evangelist, said he was one of the leaders in the Lord’s army that brought the fervour of revival sweeping across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s.

Tinubu, who called Ukpai a firebrand, stated that his mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths, spread peace and harmony.

The tribute read: “With a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of one of God’s generals, Dr Uma Ukpai. Reverend Ukpai was not just another preacher; he was an anointed crusader of the faith, filled with fire and ice for the gospel and restoring humanity to discipline, love, and good neighbourliness.”

Dr Ukpai, who died at age 80, was an international evangelist, leader of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and founder of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Born in the small town of Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State, Evangelist Ukpai went through his paces, enduring challenges while passing through school. But God had his purpose well defined. He obeyed the divine call and impacted generations with his ministry.

Also Read:

The President in his tribute further said: “He was one of the leaders in the Lord’s army who brought the fervour of revival sweeping across Nigeria and parts of Africa in the 1980s. He was a firebrand.

“I recall his Greater Ibadan for Christ crusade in 1982 and the Greater Lagos for Christ crusade in 1985, two phenomenal events in proportion and impact.

“Dr Ukpai’s mission was clearly to unite the Christian fold and different faiths and spread peace and harmony. He was a builder, building men and bridges linking different faiths, people, tongues, and tribes.

“He was also a humanitarian as he set up many charities, schools, and hospitals for the underprivileged.”

He said Dr Ukpai has fulfilled his divine mission and has gone to be with the Lord, adding, “He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

President Tinubu prayed God Almighty to grant the late Dr. Ukpai eternal rest.

“I commiserate with his family, especially his wife, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, and his children, as well as members of his ministry. I encourage them to find solace in the great legacy of this beloved servant of God,” he added.