The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of the former representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District, Senator Muniru Adekunle Muse, who died early on Tuesday.

He was 81 years old.

In his condolence message issued by his Media Office on Tuesday, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Senator Muse was an associate who was part of our administration in Lagos State in 1999 as Chairman of Apapa Local Government.

“He was very committed and dedicated to the development of not only his Apapa constituency, but also of Lagos State and Nigeria. He later served diligently as Senator representing Lagos Central from 2007 to 2011.

“A loyal party man and stabilising factor in Lagos politics, his contributions to the Action Congress and later the All Progressives Congress were invaluable.

“Senator Muse was a devout Muslim who deployed all that he was blessed with in the propagation of Islam. Such was his wonderful role that he was named a member of the Management Committee of Lagos central Mosque.

“I commiserate with his family, his Apapa constituency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the government and people of Lagos State.

“May Allah SWT comfort them and give them the strength to continue without their patriarch and leader.

“May He also forgive of the shortcomings of Senator Muse, reward his good deeds and grant him Aljanna Firdaus.”