Tinubu mourns Sebastian Brodericks death

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of one the Nigeria’s finest Coaches, Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen.

This is contained in a press release, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

Tinubu recalled that Brodericks-Imasuen, a footballer-turned-coach, led Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets to victory at the inaugural FIFA U-16 World Championship in China in 1985.

He celebrates the football icon, who brought hope and inspired national pride by his industry, devotion and diligence on and off the pitch, describing him as a true Nigerian hero.

Also Read:

The President sympathises with the Imasuen family, the football community, the government of Edo State and all those who mourn the agonising loss, while praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed.