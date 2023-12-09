Tinubu mourns Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, and the Royal House of Saud on the passing of His Highness, Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar Al Saud.

Tinubu’s message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday in Abuja.

Expressing grief at the loss, the President acknowledged the departed Prince’s excellent and dedicated service to his country throughout his outstanding career in the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Saudi Intelligence Agency.

As his memory is forever etched in the annals of the Kingdom he loved dearly, the President prays God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed, and comfort for the Royal House of Saud, the Kingdom, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.