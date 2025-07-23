Tinubu mourns renowned Professor of political science, Jonah Isawa Elaigwu

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the renowned Professor of Political Science and President of the Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR), Prof. Jonah Isawa Elaigwu, who passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, July 22.

The President also commiserates with the governments and people of Benue and Plateau states on the loss of the distinguished scholar, whose contributions to constitutional democracy, political economy, and federalism remain indelible.

President Tinubu notes Prof. Elaigwu’s patriotism, loyalty, and dedication, which fueled his passion for research, teaching, and training over the course of five decades. He served with distinction at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Jos, and was a visiting professor at numerous universities worldwide.

During his lifetime, Prof. Elaigwu served on several presidential committees and boards of educational institutions. He also provided consultancy services to federal and state governments, the National Assembly, and various state assemblies.

He also provided policy guidance to multilateral institutions, including the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Centre for Development and Population Activities, the United Nations Centre for Human Settlements, the Department for International Development (DFID), and the British Council.

Prof. Elaigwu authored numerous seminal papers on peacekeeping, human rights, politics, leadership, security, federalism, democracy, and good governance.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty God will grant the erudite scholar eternal rest and comfort his family.

