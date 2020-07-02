The National Leader of the All Progressives congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinbu, has described the death of foremost philanthropist and entrepreneur, Chief Bode Akindele, as an irredeemable loss to the country.

In his tribute to the late business mogul, Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos said Akindele’s large-heartedness and the extraordinary enthusiasm with which he gave of his time and of himself, was what separated him from other men of means.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Akindele died in Lagos on Monday at 87 years.

The Parakoyi of Ibadan and the founder of the Bode Akindele Foundation, was renowned for his philanthropy, which spanned several decades.

Tinubu said: “Chief Akindele was a renowned philanthropist whose foundation employed and empowered many people.

“Throughout the span of his life, Chief Akindele lived charitably and his passing will be keenly felt by the multitude of young Nigerians touched by his generosity.

“His beneficence towards his fellow man, particularly the people of Ibadan, was legendary.

“He shall be sorely missed by the needy and oppressed Nigerians whom he so loved and cared for.”

According to the former Lagos State Governor, the late industrialist lived a long and fulfilled life, marked by a multitude of impressive achievements.

He said in the statement he personally signed: “Akindele was a self-made man who single-handedly built a large and successful business empire with interests spanning from maritime to property, manufacturing, real estate, finance and flour milling.

“He was an astute and driven businessman through his perseverance, determination and consistency of effort and character, he was able to achieve greatness on a global scale.

“His accomplishments in life stand testament to all that can be achieved by tenacious and astute African businessmen.”

The APC leader thanked God that the late industrialist was able to live a long and fulfilled life, adding that his passing was a great loss to the Nigerian people.

He condoled with the government and people of Oyo State, particularly the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1.

He said: “We are grateful to Almighty God for the time that we spent with Chief Akindele here on earth and for the way he was able to touch the lives of so many with his philanthropy.

“He left his footprint in the sands of time and his memory will live long in the hearts and minds of all of us, who were blessed to have known him personally and a multitude of those who did not.”

Tinubu prayed solace to Bolaji, his son, and all other members of his family.

“May Almighty God grant them all the resolve to bear this loss and the fortitude to carry on in honour of his legacy,” he said.