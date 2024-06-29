Tinubu mourns prominent Nigerians: Amadu Na-Funtua, Olujoke Davies

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over the passing of elder statesman and long-reigning Sa’in Katsina, Alhaji Ahmadu Abdulkadir.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement he issued on Friday.

Ngelale said the deceased, better known as Amadu Na-Funtua, was a renowned leader, politician and businessman.

He said: “President Tinubu states that the contributions of the late Na-Funtua to community building and development will long be remembered.

“The president prays for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the deceased and comfort for his family.”

In the same vein, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the family of late Chief Hezekiah Oladipo Davies over the passing of their matriarch, Olujoke Davies.

Ngelale said Olujoke passed away at the age of 90.

He said Olujoke was the wife of Davies, one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, a lawyer, journalist, and former Minister of Industries.

She was the mother of Olufunmilayo Goka, former Deputy Managing Director of Agip Oil,

Ngelale added: “The President describes the departed matriarch as an illustrious daughter of the nation who lived a full life dedicated to the Almighty and to the service of her family and community.

“President Tinubu commiserates with the entire Davies family, as well as the Oluwole family and the Ogunmade ruling house of Lagos.”

The statement said the President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, while asking her family to take solace in her enduring legacies.