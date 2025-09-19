Tinubu mourns passing of Prof Oyinade Elebute

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Elebute family on the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, and matriarch, Prof Oyinade Elebute, who passed on September 13 at the age of 91.

The condolence message of Tinubu was made public by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday.

Professor Elebute, a distinguished Nigerian physician and professor of Physiology at the University of Lagos, co-founded Hygeia Nigeria Ltd, Lagoon Hospitals, and Hygeia HMO Ltd.

Paying his tribute, President Tinubu acknowledged the late physician’s lifetime service to humanity through her medical practice, training generations of health professionals and pioneering private healthcare services in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has lost a trailblazer. Her passion for science and medicine will continue to inspire many generations.

“The nation is profoundly grateful to role models such as Prof Oyinade Elebute, who demonstrated that women and girls can succeed with the right education and opportunities,” the President stated.

Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed’s soul and comfort for family and loved ones, mourning this irreparable loss.

