Tinubu mourns passing of elder statesman Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of condolence to the family and associates of business leader, politician, and sports promoter, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, who died on Saturday at 88 in Abuja.

Alhaji Ibrahim hailed from Wamba in Nasarawa State.

The late businessman was an influential chieftain of the defunct National Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.

During the transition to civil rule in 1998, he joined other notable politicians to form the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

President Tinubu acknowledged the deceased’s contributions to Nigeria through his chain of businesses, political involvement, and community leadership.

In addition to other ventures, the late statesman founded the Jos-based Mighty Jets Football Club, which flourished for decades.

President Tinubu condoled with the government and the people of Nasarawa State and prayed for the soul of the late maverick politician.

