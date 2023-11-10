Tinubu mourns Nigeria’s first female Nigerian Army Major General

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Kale family, Nigerian Army, and society of medical practitioners in Nigeria on the passing of Major General Aderonke Kale (retd), a Member of the prestigious National Institute.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known on Friday.

The late Kale, who passed away at 84, is widely acknowledged to be the first female Major General in the Nigerian Army and the first female Commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps.

She retired from the Nigerian Army in 1997.

The President described Major General Kale as a pacesetter and her death as a painful loss to the country.

He said: Major-General Aderonke Kale was a pioneer in her field.

“She embodied the courage, professionalism, capacity, and resilience of the Nigerian woman.

ALSO READ:

German Chancellor set to spend two per cent of GDP on Military

Two dead, 10 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Imo 2023: PDP speaks on reported withdrawal of its candidate for Gov. Uzodimma

“She thrived and conquered where many feared to tread.

“She was a towering figure; an inimitable role model.”

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the late officer and encouraged her beloved family to take solace in the peerless legacy she left behind.

Major General Kale was a recipient of many awards for her contributions to the field of medicine.

She was also a philanthropist who positively impacted many lives.

END.