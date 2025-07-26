Tinubu mourns Leon Usigbe, State House correspondent



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of Dr. Leon Usigbe, a journalist with The Tribune Newspapers and a cherished member of the State House Press Corps.



President Tinubu described Dr. Usigbe as a veteran correspondent and professional whose dedication to truth, balance, and ethical journalism earned him the respect of colleagues, public officials, and readers nationwide.



The President noted that Usigbe’s insightful reporting and calm demeanour contributed immensely to strengthening democratic governance and keeping the public well- informed about the workings of the presidency and government at large.

The President remarks: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues at The Tribune, and the entire State House Press Corps.



May Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn this great loss.”

