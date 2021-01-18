Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National leader of the All Progressives Party, has described the late former Minister of State for Finance, Sen. Jubril Martins-Kuye, as “an astute politician and a great patriot”.

Tinubu, in a condolence message by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday in Lagos, also commiserated with the family, friends, relations and associates of Martins-Kuye.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Martins-Kuye died on Sunday at the age of 78 years.

The APC chieftain said: “Martins-Kuye was an astute politician, patriotic leader, an elder statesman and consummate professional.

“We were senators together in 1992. Those were difficult days for the legislative branch in Nigeria, but Sen. Martins-Kuye stood out among his peers.

“I can attest to his vision, prudence, and dedication to the unity and development of this country.

“He provided leadership and demonstrated clear understanding of the working of the parliament,” Tinubu said.

He said Martins-Kuye showed a great depth of economic knowledge and policy dexterity while serving as Minister of State for Finance.

“As a leader, the late Martins-Kuye was respected and adored by the vast majority of his people.

“Such was the immense respect he commanded across Yorubaland and in his Ogun home-state that he was fondly addressed as the ‘Leading Leader’,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader also extended his condolences to Gov. Dapo Abiodun, Ago-Iwoye Community and the people of Ogun over the death of their eminent son.

“May we all have the strength and fortitude to overcome the passing of this great politician.

“I also pray that Almighty Allah will reward his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna Fridaus,” he said.

NAN reports that the late Martins-Kuye was appointed the Minister of State for Finance in June 1999 during the first term of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and served until June 2003.

He was also appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry on April 6, 2010, when the then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan announced his cabinet.