Tinubu mourns late Anambra Governor, Ezeife

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Ezeife family, the people, and the government of Anambra State on the passing of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Tinubu’s sympathy was contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Friday, in Abuja.

He extolled the towering influence of the former Federal Permanent Secretary in Nigeria’s political landscape, as well as his leadership credentials, describing his passing as a painful loss.

The President recalled the contributions the deceased made in the shaping of public discourse and governance in Nigeria, as well as in laying the foundation for the advancement of his dear state.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed, Tinubu encouraged his loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.

Ezeife, Okwadike of Igbo-Ukwu, was Governor of Anambra from 1992 to 1993.