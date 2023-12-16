Tinubu mourns Kabiru Fagge’s death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of ace broadcaster, Kabiru Usman Fagge.

Tinubu’s condolence was contained in a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

Fagge, 77, died on Friday in the United States of America.

Tinubu admitted that Fagge was an enduring name across the Hausa-speaking world for his long career with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA), spanning 25 years.

Also Read:

President Tinubu lauded the contributions of the deceased to nation-building, particularly his sensitization on and advocacy for education through the well-known weekly education programme he anchored.

“His desire to serve humanity through journalism started quite early from his days as a freelancer while teaching. We are grateful for his services through his chosen career and for being a good ambassador of Nigeria on such a global platform,” the President said.

President Tinubu condoled with the family of the deceased, the government, and the people of Kano State, as well as the Nigerian journalism community over the loss.