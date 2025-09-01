Tinubu mourns Grace Adayilo, FCT Head of Service

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwa Wike, on the passing of Grace Adayilo, the pioneer Head of Service of the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA).

The President also extended his sympathies to the children, family, and loved ones of the late Adayilo and the FCTA’s management and staff.

Adayilo passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 1, 2025. A dedicated public servant, she previously served as Education Secretary of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC). Minister Wike appointed her as the first FCT Head of Service, following President Tinubu’s approval of a new civil service structure for the FCT.

President Tinubu prayeds for the peaceful repose of Adayilo’s soul and wished her family, friends, and colleagues the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

