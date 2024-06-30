Tinubu mourns former Chief of Defence Staff Ibrahim Ogohi

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of Admiral Ibrahim Ogohi (retd), who passed away on Sunday.

Tinubu’s message was conveyed in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngilale.

Admiral Ogohi, a well-decorated officer, was the Chief of Defence Staff from 1999 to 2003.

President Tinubu mourned the late Admiral, stating that his services to the nation will always be remembered.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort to his family.