Tinubu mourns foremost pharmacist, Professor Ebenezer Ogunlana

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to the family, friends, and associates of Professor Ebenezer Ogunlana, who passed away at the age of 87.

Professor Ogunlana was once President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

He was as well the President, Association of Professional Bodies in Nigeria and the West African Pharmacists Association.

He was Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

He was a recipient of the Andre Bedat award, which is given to persons who have distinguished themselves in the practice of pharmacy by the International Pharmaceutical Federation.

The President sympathizes with the Ogunlana family and the pharmaceutical community for the painful loss of this lodestar of pharmacy in Nigeria and beyond.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed and comfort for all those who mourn this agonizing loss.