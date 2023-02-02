Tinubu mourns exit of pro-democracy fighter, nationalist, Commodore Dan Suleiman

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed profound sadness over the death of Air Commodore Dan Suleiman.

Tinubu described the late senior Airforce officer as a steadfast nationalist and pro-democracy fighter in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman.

Air Commodore Suleiman was a prominent member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought against annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election won by late Chief MKO Abiola and restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

Asiwaju recalled his time in the democratic struggle with late Dan Suleiman in exile and how the former Military Governor of Plateau State sacrificed all he had for justice, rule of law and national unity to be entrenched in Nigeria.

“Commodore Suleiman was a Comrade-at-arms in our democratic struggle and fight against military dictatorship. While in exile together, we found strength and courage in him. He was a steadfast nationalist and pro-democracy fighter who rose above primordial sentiments- ethnicity and religion-to ensure justice, fair play and the cause of national unity are served in our country.

“Commodore Suleiman will always be remembered as a patriot who served our country diligently in the military as a member of Supreme Military Council under the leadership of General Murtala Mohammed, military governor of Plateau State where he made his mark and Minister of Special Duties in the administration of General Yakubu Gowon who midwifed the establishment of Economic Community of West Africa States as a regional economic bloc.

“Commodore Suleiman spent his remaining life to fight for unity, social justice and economic development for our country. His family and associates should find comfort in his life of service and extraordinary commitment to the cause of humanity. I salute a worthy officer and gentleman. Like many others who also encountered him, I will deeply miss him,” Asiwaju Tinubu said.