Tinubu mourns Dr Kolade’s death, describes him as Nigeria’s intellectual treasure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the passing of the inimitable broadcaster and boardroom guru, Dr Christopher Kolade.

In a State House press statement personally signed by him, on Thursday, Tinubu extolled Dr Kolade, 92, describing him as a custodian of “our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management”.

The President in his tribute, affirmed that Kolade was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School.

He acknowledged that he was among the finest of men, adding that he was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity.

The tribute reads in part: “Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time Chief Executive and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but he was also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s high Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office.

“I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings.

“Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity”

The President asserted that Dr Kolade will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations. He was “a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient” praying. God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, to grant him eternal rest.

The Eagleonline had on Thursday afternoon reported the passing of the late diplomat.