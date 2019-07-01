National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed deep sadness over the death of Malam Umar Saidu Tudunwada, Deputy President, Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Tinubu, in a condolence message on Monday by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, commiserated with the deceased’s family, NGE, Kano State Government and management of Kano State Radio Corporation over the demise.

He said: “I pray that God will comfort the family he left behind, and I also pray that Allah grant the deceased Alijanna Fridaus.’’

Late Tudunwada has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Tudunwada, immediate-past Managing Director of Kano Radio Corporation, died in an accident on Sunday, while returning to Kano from a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria held in Abuja.

The accident occurred at Kura Town in Kura Local Government Area of the state, about 30 kilometres from Kano metropolis.

He was said to be travelling with one of his wives, a daughter and driver, who all survived the accident.