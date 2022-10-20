Tinubu mourns death of Ekiti speaker

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the sudden death of the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, as sad and unfortunate.

Asiwaju Tinubu in a statement from his Media Office signed by Tunde Rahman said the late Afuye was an astute political leader who served not only his State of Ekiti with honour, dignity and commitment to good governance but also showed uncommon fidelity to progressive politics and ideals.

He was one of the young turks in Afenifere and pro-democracy front during the struggle for the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“The sad and unfortunate death of Funminiyi Afuye, one of our shining lights in the progressive family in the South West and Nigeria came to me as a shock.

No one could have imagined he would leave us so soon. He was very active and we indeed exchanged pleasantries at the inauguration of the new governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, only this past Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

“I offer my deepest sympathy and condolences to his wife, children, the Government and people of Ekiti State, and his colleagues at the State House of Assembly. We should all take solace in the fact that Funminiyi Afuye played his role well and remained faithful till the end to the ideals of good governance and service to our people.

“His departure at this time is personally painful to me because of our long association over the years.

“I pray to God Almighty to comfort his loved ones and grant his soul eternal rest.”