Tinubu mourns community leader Sarkin Sasa, Haruna Maiyasin

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of the Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Leaders in the 17 southern states.

Sarkin Sasa died at the age of 125. At the weekend, he was buried in Sasa, Akinyele Local Government, Oyo State.

President Tinubu described the community leader’s death as a huge loss to the country, given his significant influence and contributions to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

President Tinubu extends condolences to the Sarkin Sasa family, the people and government of Oyo and Katsina states, and the leaders of Arewa communities in the southern states.

