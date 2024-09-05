Tinubu mourns Chief Michael Koleosho

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Chief Michael Adeniyi Koleosho, former national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy.

Chief Koleosho was former Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, a politician and accomplished businessman.

President Tinubu mourned the late elder statesman, who was the Babalaje of Sakiland, recalling his endeavours towards enriching and strengthening the political process.

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and to the people of Oyo State.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for his family.

