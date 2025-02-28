Tinubu mourns as Nigeria’s doyen of broadcasting, Anike Agbaje-Williams, dies

President Bola Tinubu has sent condolences to the immediate family, professional associates, and the broadcast media industry on the death of Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams, a doyen of the industry.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement he issued on Friday.

It will be recalled that Agbaje-Williams was the first African to be on television.

She died on February 26, 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, at the age of 88, according to her family.

The veteran broadcaster, who retired from active service in 1986, was born on October 23, 1936.

Chief Agbaje-Williams was a renowned broadcaster who made history by being the first face to appear on the first Television station in Africa: Western Nigeria Television (WNTV), both on the test transmission night and on the official opening night.

She was also the first voice heard on Africa’s first commercial radio station, Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service.

Also Read:

Onanuga said President Tinubu praised the pioneering role of Agbaje-Williams for inspiring generations of broadcast media professionals.

He said: “Chief Anike Agbaje-Williams was a trailblazer and one of the pioneering figures of the broadcast industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“She made history as the first woman in Africa to grace the Television and Radio as an announcer and broadcaster.

“Her professional example will continue to inspire current and future generations of media practitioners.

“May God comfort her family members and loved ones.”

Post Views: 5