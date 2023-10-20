Tinubu mourns as ex-presidential adviser Bode Agusto dies

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the demise of Mubasheer Olabode Agusto, who served as an Adviser (Budget Matters) to President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term in office.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, released the condolence message.

In the message on Thursday, Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who are mourning in the wake of his passage into glory.

Ngelale said in the statement: “As an accountant with exceptional talent, Mr. Bode Agusto served at various times as a former Assistant Vice President of Citibank Nigeria; a Partner in PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC); Non-Executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund; in addition to his service as a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The President acknowledges Bode’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

“Emphasizing Bode’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, President Tinubu notes that the distinguished Chartered Accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges.”

Ngelale quoted President Tinubu as having said: “Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy.

“He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

“His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest.”