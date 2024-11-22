Tinubu mourns as elder statesman Ahmadu Kurfi dies

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Katsina State following the death of Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, the Maradin Katsina and District Head of Kurfi.

The message was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The message, on Thursday, said: “Alhaji Kurfi was a distinguished elder statesman and a prominent traditional leader who made significant contributions throughout his illustrious public service career.

“He served as the executive secretary of the Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO), overseeing the transition to democratic rule in 1979.

“President Tinubu commends Alhaji Kurfi’s exemplary service to the nation and humanity and reminds current public servants of the legacy he leaves behind.

“The President prays for the elder statesman’s eternal peace and offers his deepest sympathies to his family as they cope with this profound loss.”

