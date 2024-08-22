Tinubu mourns as bandits kill Sokoto monarch in captivity

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu described the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.

He added: “The President extends his profound condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

“President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.”

