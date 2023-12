Tinubu mourns ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge, who died on Friday in the United States of America.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

”Fagge, aged 77, was an enduring name across the Hausa-speaking world for his long career with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) spanning 25 years.”

Tinubu lauded the contributions of the deceased to nation-building, particularly his sensitisation on and advocacy for education through the well-known weekly education programme he anchored.

Also Read:

“His desire to serve humanity through journalism started quite early from his days as a freelancer while teaching. We are grateful for his services through his chosen career and for being a good ambassador of Nigeria on such a global platform,” the President said.

He said that the President condoled with the family of the deceased, the government, and the people of Kano State, as well as the Nigerian journalism community over the loss.